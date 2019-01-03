Wang ChungFormed 1979. Disbanded 1991
Wang Chung are an English new wave band formed in London in 1980 by Nick Feldman, Jack Hues and Darren Costin. The name Wang Chung means "yellow bell" in Chinese (黃鐘, pinyin: huáng zhōng; Wade–Giles: huang chung), and is the first note in the Chinese classical music scale. The band found their greatest success in the US, with five Top 40 hits there, all charting between 1983 and 1987, including "Dance Hall Days" (No. 16 in the summer of 1984), "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" (No. 2 in 1986) and "Let's Go!" (No. 9 in 1987).
Dance Hall Days
Everybody Have Fun Tonight
