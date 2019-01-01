Stephen Brian Street (born 29 March 1960 in Hackney, London) is an English music producer best known for his work with The Smiths, The Cranberries and Blur. Street collaborated with Morrissey on his debut album Viva Hate following the split of The Smiths.

More recently he has worked with Kaiser Chiefs, Babyshambles and The Courteeners.

For a time, he was managed by Gail Colson's company Gailforce Management.