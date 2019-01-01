Stephen StreetBorn 29 March 1960
Stephen Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47c7deb5-2e24-45ec-944e-d9d103afb312
Stephen Street Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Brian Street (born 29 March 1960 in Hackney, London) is an English music producer best known for his work with The Smiths, The Cranberries and Blur. Street collaborated with Morrissey on his debut album Viva Hate following the split of The Smiths.
More recently he has worked with Kaiser Chiefs, Babyshambles and The Courteeners.
For a time, he was managed by Gail Colson's company Gailforce Management.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephen Street Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist