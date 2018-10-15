Joey + RoryFormed 2008
Joey + Rory
2008
Joey + Rory Biography (Wikipedia)
Joey + Rory was an American country and bluegrass duo composed of singer-songwriters Rory Lee Feek (born April 25, 1965) and Joey Feek (September 9, 1975 – March 4, 2016), who were husband and wife. Both members of the duo were vocalists and songwriters, with Rory also playing acoustic guitar. Rory Lee Feek had written singles for other artists prior to the duo's foundation. The duo was the third-place finalist on CMT's competition Can You Duet in 2008. The duo recorded eight studio albums for Vanguard Records and Farmhouse Recordings and charted three singles on Hot Country Songs.
Joey + Rory Tracks
