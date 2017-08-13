Clarence AshleyAka Tom Ashley. Born 29 September 1895. Died 2 June 1967
Clarence Ashley
1895-09-29
Clarence Ashley Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence "Tom" Ashley (September 29, 1895 – June 2, 1967) was an American musician and singer, who played the clawhammer banjo and the guitar. He began performing at medicine shows in the Southern Appalachian region as early as 1911, and gained initial fame during the late 1920s as both a solo recording artist and as a member of various string bands. After his "rediscovery" during the folk revival of the 1960s, Ashley spent the last years of his life playing at folk music concerts, including appearances at Carnegie Hall in New York and at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.
Clarence Ashley Tracks
Bay Rum Blues
Bay Rum Blues
The Coo Coo Bird
Walking Boss
The Coo Coo Bird
House of the Rising Sun
Coo Coo Bird
Trad.
House Of The Risin' Sun - Rising Sun Blues
Little Sadie
The House Carpenter
The Cuckoo
