Enrique Santos DiscépoloArgentine tango composer. Born 27 March 1901. Died 23 December 1951
Enrique Santos Discépolo
Enrique Santos Discépolo (Discepolín) (27 March 1901 – 23 December 1951) was an Argentine tango and milonga musician and composer, author of famous tangos such as "Cambalache" and many others performed by several of the most important singers of his time, amongst them notably Carlos Gardel. He was also a film actor, director and screenwriter.
