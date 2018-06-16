Rufus & Carla ThomasFather and daughter duo, Rufus Thomas & Carla Thomas
Rufus & Carla Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47c43708-e77f-4b01-afd5-6b57892b515c
Rufus & Carla Thomas Tracks
Sort by
That's Really Some Good
Rufus & Carla Thomas
That's Really Some Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's Really Some Good
Last played on
We're Tight
Rufus & Carla Thomas
We're Tight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We're Tight
Last played on
Back to artist