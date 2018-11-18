Deva Mahal (pronounced 'diva') is a soul and R&B singer living in New York. Mahal is the daughter of US-American blues musician Taj Mahal.

Deva joined father Taj Mahal in Michael Dorf's tribute to Aretha Franklin at New York's Carnegie Hall, March 6, 2017. They performed "Chain of Fools". Other artists that performed included Todd Rundgren and Sarah Dash. One year later, Mahal returned to Carnegie Hall for Dorf's next tribute night, "The Music of Led Zeppelin". She was joined by Dap-Kings guitarist Binky Griptite on "Your Time Is Gonna Come".