Deva Mahal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06cdzqt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47bd1436-1ef4-4f65-b4a9-6cfde6266021
Deva Mahal Biography (Wikipedia)
Deva Mahal (pronounced 'diva') is a soul and R&B singer living in New York. Mahal is the daughter of US-American blues musician Taj Mahal.
Deva joined father Taj Mahal in Michael Dorf's tribute to Aretha Franklin at New York's Carnegie Hall, March 6, 2017. They performed "Chain of Fools". Other artists that performed included Todd Rundgren and Sarah Dash. One year later, Mahal returned to Carnegie Hall for Dorf's next tribute night, "The Music of Led Zeppelin". She was joined by Dap-Kings guitarist Binky Griptite on "Your Time Is Gonna Come".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deva Mahal Tracks
Sort by
Optimist
Deva Mahal
Optimist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cdzv3.jpglink
Optimist
Last played on
New Orleans Medley
Charlie Wood
New Orleans Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
New Orleans Medley
Orchestra
Good Morning Heartache
Irene Higginbotham
Good Morning Heartache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cdzv3.jpglink
Good Morning Heartache
Orchestra
Shards
Deva Mahal
Shards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cdzv3.jpglink
Shards
Orchestra
Run Deep
Deva Mahal
Run Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m6rps.jpglink
Run Deep
Last played on
Snakes
Deva Mahal
Snakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dgzl8.jpglink
Snakes
Last played on
Deva Mahal Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist