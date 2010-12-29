Shuna Scott SendallBorn 28 December 1975
Shuna Scott Sendall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47bd0836-a0d6-4964-b301-a37bbb9b8892
Shuna Scott Sendall Biography (Wikipedia)
Shuna Scott Sendall; born 28 December 1975, is a Scottish dramatic soprano opera singer. Sendall originates from Irvine, North Ayrshire. She is best known as the 2010 winner of the BBC Radio 2 Kiri Prize competition.
Shuna Scott Sendall Tracks
Morro, Ma Prima In Grazia (Un Ballo In Maschera)
Shuna Scott Sendall
Morro, Ma Prima In Grazia (Un Ballo In Maschera)
Vissi D'Arte
Shuna Scott Sendall
Vissi D'Arte
Vissi D'Arte
Ebben Ne andro lontano
Shuna Scott Sendall
Ebben Ne andro lontano
Ebben Ne andro lontano
Dich Teure Halle (Tannhauser)
Shuna Scott Sendall
Dich Teure Halle (Tannhauser)
Dich Teure Halle
Shuna Scott Sendall
Dich Teure Halle
Dich Teure Halle
