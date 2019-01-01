Sveže Amputirana Ruka Satrijanija (Serbian Cyrillic: Свеже ампутирана рука Сатријанија; trans. The Freshly Amputated Arm of Satriani), or S.A.R.S. for short, are a Serbian alternative rock band from Belgrade. Presenting a combination of pop rock, reggae, blues, jazz and hip hop with the ethnic music of Serbia, the band is one of the leading acts of the so-called New Serbian Scene.