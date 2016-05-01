Saosin is an American rock band formed in Orange County, California in 2003. The band released their first EP, Translating the Name in 2003. That same year original vocalist Anthony Green left Saosin due to personal reasons. In 2004, Cove Reber replaced Green as vocalist after auditioning for the role. With Reber the group recorded its self titled debut album which was released on Capitol Records on September 26, 2006. Their second studio album, In Search of Solid Ground, was released on September 8, 2009 on Virgin Records and contains three re-recorded tracks from The Grey EP. In 2010, Reber was dismissed from the band. In 2013, the band reformed with all original members, except Zach, and began touring. They released Along the Shadow, their third studio album and first studio album with original vocalist Anthony Green, on May 20, 2016 through Epitaph Records.