Andy GriggsBorn 13 August 1973
Andy Griggs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47b44a5b-237a-42e0-aaf6-c1f9116716ba
Andy Griggs Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Tyler Griggs (born August 13, 1973) is an American country music artist. He has released three albums for RCA Records Nashville (You Won't Ever Be Lonely, Freedom, and This I Gotta See) and a fourth (The Good Life) for Montage Music Group. These four albums have accounted for 13 singles and 6 Top Tens on the Billboard country chart, the highest being "You Won't Ever Be Lonely" and "She's More", which peaked at #2. He also charted "Grow Young With You", a cut from the soundtrack to the film Where the Heart Is.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Griggs Tracks
Sort by
How Cool Is That
Andy Griggs
How Cool Is That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Cool Is That
Last played on
You Won't Ever Be Lonely
Andy Griggs
You Won't Ever Be Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Won't Ever Be Lonely
Last played on
Shes More
Andy Griggs
Shes More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shes More
Last played on
I Dont Know A Thing
Andy Griggs
I Dont Know A Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Dont Know A Thing
Last played on
You Made Me That Way
Andy Griggs
You Made Me That Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Made Me That Way
Last played on
Waitin' On Sundown
Andy Griggs
Waitin' On Sundown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waitin' On Sundown
Last played on
Andy Griggs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist