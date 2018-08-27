Jah Shaka
Jah Shaka Biography (Wikipedia)
Jah Shaka has been operating a South East London-based, roots reggae Jamaican sound system since the early 1970s. His name is an amalgamation of the Rastafarian term for God and that of the Zulu king Shaka Zulu.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Promise Dub
Jah Shaka
Promise Dub
Promise Dub
Marshall
Jah Shaka
Marshall
Marshall
The Spirit Dub
Jah Shaka
The Spirit Dub
The Spirit Dub
Verse 2
Jah Shaka
Verse 2
Verse 2
Kumbia Dub
Jah Shaka
Kumbia Dub
Kumbia Dub
Smiling Dub
Jah Shaka
Smiling Dub
Smiling Dub
African People Dub
Jah Shaka
African People Dub
African People Dub
Preacher Dub
Jah Shaka
Preacher Dub
Preacher Dub
