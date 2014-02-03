DJ QBertBorn 7 October 1969
DJ QBert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47b0af85-4a35-4909-8ab5-7f9a5ed37a48
DJ QBert Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Quitevis (born October 7, 1969) known by his stage name DJ Qbert or Qbert, is a Filipino American turntablist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ QBert Tracks
Sort by
Pew Pew Pew (feat. DJ QBert)
Run The Jewels
Pew Pew Pew (feat. DJ QBert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q08vk.jpglink
Pew Pew Pew (feat. DJ QBert)
Last played on
DJ QBert Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist