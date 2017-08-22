Acker BilkBorn 28 January 1929. Died 2 November 2014
Bernard Stanley "Acker" Bilk, MBE (28 January 1929 – 2 November 2014) was an English clarinettist and vocalist known for his breathy, vibrato-rich, lower-register clarinet style, and distinctive appearance – of goatee, bowler hat and striped waistcoat.
Bilk's 1962 instrumental tune "Stranger on the Shore" became the UK's biggest selling single of 1962: it was in the UK charts for more than 50 weeks, peaking at number two, and was the first No. 1 single in the United States by a British artist in the era of the modern Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.
Brian Matthew and Acker Bilk on Saturday Club
Brian Matthew quizzes Acker Bilk about how he taught himself to play the clarinet.
Brian Matthew and Acker Bilk on Saturday Club
Stranger On The Shore
Buona Sera
Lucky Old Sun
Blaze away
Aria
Lonely
Autumn Leaves
Stranger On The Shore
