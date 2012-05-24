Robert Lynn "Bob" Livingston (born November 26, 1948) is an American singer-songwriter, bass player, and a founding member of The Lost Gonzo Band. Livingston was a key figure in the Cosmic Cowboy, progressive country and outlaw country movements that distinguished the Austin, Texas music scene in the 1970s. Over the years, Bob Livingston has gained a reputation as a band leader, solo artist, session musician and sideman in folk, Americana and country music. He has toured without stop for 47 years, and is one of the most experienced and world traveled musicians in all of Texas music. Livingston's CD, Gypsy Alibi, released by New Wilderness Records in 2011, won the "Album of the Year" at the Texas Music Awards. In January 2016, Livingston was inducted into the Texas Music Legends Hall of Fame and on October 3, 2018, Livingston will be inducted into the West Texas Music Walk of Fame. Howlin' Dog Records released Livingston's latest CD, Up The Flatland Stairs, January 10, 2018.