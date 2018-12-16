Tag Team was an American hip hop/pop rap duo from Atlanta, Georgia, active from 1993 up to 1995. The duo was made up of Cecil Glenn (DC the Brain Supreme) and Steve Gibson (Steve Roll'n) who met at Manual High School in their hometown of Denver, Colorado. They are best known for their #1 R&B and #2 Hot 100 single, "Whoomp! (There It Is)", which was released in 1993, when DC the Brain Supreme was working at Magic City. With no other major chart activity after "Whoomp! (There It Is)", except for two versions of their hit, they are considered a one hit wonder. Tag Team also contributed the song "Pig Power in the House", featured in the 1995 film Gordy.