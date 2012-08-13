Burning LoveFormed 2007
Burning Love is a hardcore punk band from Toronto, Ontario, Canada formed in 2007. The band consists of Chris Colohan of the hardcore band Cursed and of the ex-members of Toronto-based sludge band, Our Father. The band have released two albums, two EPs and a number of split singles.
Morning After Party
Karla
Sweet Dave? More Like Regular Dave
Gain
Lives Of The Saints
