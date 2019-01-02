Brenda RussellBorn 8 April 1949
Brenda Russell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47ab22b9-95cb-4920-aa54-7756113e69f7
Brenda Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
Brenda Russell (née Gordon; born April 8, 1949) is an American singer-songwriter and keyboardist. Russell has a diverse musical style which encompasses pop, soul, dance, and jazz. As well she's received a sum of five Grammy nominations altogether.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brenda Russell Tracks
Sort by
Piano in the Dark
Brenda Russell
Piano in the Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050qc5z.jpglink
Piano in the Dark
Last played on
Walkin' In New York
Brenda Russell
Walkin' In New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walkin' In New York
Last played on
Way Back When (Joey Negro Extended Disco Mix)
Brenda Russell
Way Back When (Joey Negro Extended Disco Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Thick of It
Brenda Russell
In the Thick of It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Thick of It
Last played on
Get Here
Brenda Russell
Get Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Here
Last played on
La Restaurant
Brenda Russell
La Restaurant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4wh.jpglink
La Restaurant
Last played on
A Little Bit Of Love
Brenda Russell
A Little Bit Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Bit Of Love
Last played on
Brenda Russell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist