1975
The Boomtown Rats are an Irish rock band that had a series of Irish and UK hits between 1977 and 1985. The group is led by vocalist Bob Geldof. The other members of the original line-up were Garry Roberts (lead guitar), Johnnie Fingers (keyboards), Pete Briquette (bass), Gerry Cott (rhythm guitar) and Simon Crowe (drums). The Boomtown Rats broke up in 1986, but reformed in 2013, without Johnnie Fingers or Gerry Cott.
The Boomtown Rats: Like Clockwork
2014-11-26
Bob Geldof and the band perform Like Clockwork from their album A Tonic for the Troops.
The Boomtown Rats: Like Clockwork
The Boomtown Rats: Rat Trap
2014-11-26
Bob Geldof and the band perform Rat Trap from their album A Tonic for the Troops.
The Boomtown Rats: Rat Trap
The Boomtown Rats: She's So Modern
2014-11-26
Bob Geldof and the band perform She's So Modern from their album A Tonic for the Troops.
The Boomtown Rats: She's So Modern
Rat Trap
The Boomtown Rats
Rat Trap
Rat Trap
I Don't Like Mondays
The Boomtown Rats
I Don't Like Mondays
I Don't Like Mondays
Diamond Smiles
The Boomtown Rats
Diamond Smiles
Diamond Smiles
Like Clockwork
The Boomtown Rats
Like Clockwork
Like Clockwork
Mary Of The 4th Form
The Boomtown Rats
Mary Of The 4th Form
Mary Of The 4th Form
Banana Republic
The Boomtown Rats
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Looking After Number One
The Boomtown Rats
Looking After Number One
Looking After Number One
Someone's Looking At You
The Boomtown Rats
Someone's Looking At You
Someone's Looking At You
Glastonbury: 1985
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1985-06-21T23:32:50
21
Jun
1985
Glastonbury: 1985
Worthy Farm, Pilton
