Reincidentes is a Spanish rock/punk rock band. They started playing in the 1980s as Incidente Local, formed by Manuel Pizarro on drums, Juan Barea on bass, and Fernando Medina on guitar and vocals. They performed their first live concert in 1987 at University of Seville. After became finalists at a local rock contest and joined sax player José Luis Nieto, they recorded their debut album in 1989 released by Discos Trilita. After signing up to Discos Suicidas label and participating in Seville Expo '92, they started touring Central America. Later, Selu left the band and Finito de Badajoz became the new guitarist. In 1997, the band signed up to BMG and shortly thereafter their live album Algazara achieved their first gold record in 1998.