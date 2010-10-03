Zen60s Dutch band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1977
Zen
1965
Zen Biography (Wikipedia)
Zen was a Dutch rock band, founded by Siegfried 'Siebe' de Jong (vocals and saxophone) and Dirk van der Ploeg (guitar and vocals) in 1965. Van der Ploeg wrote the lyrics, music and arrangements. The hippie-oriented one hit wonder band hit the top spot on the Dutch Top 40 singles chart in January 1969, with their version of the theme from the musical Hair. Their only other single to enter the Dutch Top 40 was "Get Me Down", it peaked at #26 in 1969. After various line-up changes, the band dissolved in 1977. In the 1980s the first incarnation of the band played some reunion concerts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zen Tracks
