Zen was a Dutch rock band, founded by Siegfried 'Siebe' de Jong (vocals and saxophone) and Dirk van der Ploeg (guitar and vocals) in 1965. Van der Ploeg wrote the lyrics, music and arrangements. The hippie-oriented one hit wonder band hit the top spot on the Dutch Top 40 singles chart in January 1969, with their version of the theme from the musical Hair. Their only other single to enter the Dutch Top 40 was "Get Me Down", it peaked at #26 in 1969. After various line-up changes, the band dissolved in 1977. In the 1980s the first incarnation of the band played some reunion concerts.