Fort Knox Five Biography (Wikipedia)
Fort Knox Five is a Washington, D.C.-based musical group consisting of Steve Raskin, Jon Horvath, Rob Myers and Sid Barcelona. The musical collective releases music through their self-run label, Fort Knox Recordings. Their music style mixes elements of funk, reggae, hip hop and electronica.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
