Galt MacDermotCanadian composer, pianist and writer of musical theatre. Born 18 December 1928. Died 17 December 2018
Galt MacDermot
1928-12-18
Galt MacDermot Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Terence Galt MacDermot (December 18, 1928 – December 17, 2018) was a Canadian-American composer, pianist and writer of musical theatre. He won a Grammy Award for the song "African Waltz" in 1960. His most successful musicals were Hair (1967; its cast album also won a Grammy) and Two Gentlemen of Verona (1971). MacDermot also composed music for film soundtracks, jazz and funk albums, and classical music, and his music has been sampled in hit hip-hop songs and albums. He is best known for his work on Hair, and in particular three of the songs from the show; "Aquarius", "Let the Sunshine In", and "Good Morning Starshine", all three of which were number one hits in 1969.
Coffee Cold
Galt MacDermot
Space
Galt MacDermot
Hair (Arteo fix)
Galt MacDermot
Golden Apple Pt. 2
Galt MacDermot
African Waltz
John Dankworth and His Orchestra
Hair (1979) - Aquarius
Galt MacDermot
I Got Life
Galt MacDermot
Stockyard
Galt MacDermot
Hair
Galt MacDermot
Do you use synthesizers?
Galt MacDermot
Frank Mills
Galt MacDermot
Woe Is Me
Galt MacDermot
Fragments II
Galt MacDermot
Good Morning Starshine
Galt MacDermot
African Waltz
Galt MacDermot
What A Piece Of Work Is Man
Galt MacDermot
