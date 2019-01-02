Claire RichardsBorn 17 August 1977
Claire Richards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06k1m5n.jpg
1977-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/479db195-eb26-4059-ad98-d80d8988e4f6
Claire Richards Biography (Wikipedia)
Claire Richards (born 17 August 1977) is an English singer-songwriter and dancer best known for being a singer in the pop group Steps from 1997 until she left the band resulting in their split shortly after in 2001. The group reformed in 2011 and went on a comeback tour and released a greatest hits collection followed by their fourth studio album Light Up the World in November 2012.
Richards was a contestant on the second series of Popstar to Operastar before being voted off in the semi finals. Richards possesses the vocal range of a soprano. On 3 January 2013, Richards entered Celebrity Big Brother and came in fourth place. From April to June 2014, Richards was a regular panellist on Loose Women.
On My Own
Claire Richards
On My Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j5fxd.jpglink
On My Own
Last played on
My Heart Is Heading Home This Christmas
Claire Richards
Claire Richards
My Heart Is Heading Home This Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1m63.jpglink
My Heart Is Heading Home This Christmas
Last played on
My Heart Is Heading Home (This Christmas) (7th Heaven Xmas Overload Radio Mix)
Claire Richards
Claire Richards
My Heart Is Heading Home (This Christmas) (7th Heaven Xmas Overload Radio Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k1m63.jpglink
End Before We Start
Claire Richards
End Before We Start
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p3kdg.jpglink
End Before We Start
Last played on
