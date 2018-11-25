Robert deMaineBorn 6 December 1969
Robert deMaine
Robert deMaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert deMaine (born December 6, 1969 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) is an American virtuoso cellist. He is known as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral principal, recording artist, composer/arranger, artistic director, and teacher.
Robert deMaine Tracks
Octet in E flat major, Op. 20: 1st Movement
Felix Mendelssohn
