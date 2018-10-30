Julius HarrisonBorn 26 March 1885. Died 5 April 1963
Julius Harrison
1885-03-26
Julius Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Julius Allan Greenway Harrison (26 March 1885 – 5 April 1963) was an English composer who was particularly known for his conducting of operatic works. Born in Lower Mitton, Stourport in Worcestershire, by the age of 16 he was already an established musician. His career included a directorship of opera at the Royal Academy of Music where he was a professor of composition, a position as répétiteur at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, conductor for the British National Opera Company, military service as an officer in the Royal Flying Corps, and founder member and vice-president of the Elgar Society.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Julius Harrison Tracks
Worcestershire Suite
Julius Harrison
Worcestershire Suite
Worcestershire Suite
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1947: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
30
Aug
1947
Proms 1924: Prom 26
Queen's Hall
8
Sep
1924
Proms 1923: Prom 26
Queen's Hall
10
Sep
1923
Proms 1920: Prom 59
Queen's Hall
21
Oct
1920
Proms 1913: Prom 11
Queen's Hall
28
Aug
1913
