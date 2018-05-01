James Way
James Way Tracks
Face
Ross Harris
Last played on
Face - Symphonic Songs and Choruses (excerpt)
Ross HARRIS, Marie Arnet, James Way, Marcus Farnsworth, BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Gergely Madaras
Face - Symphonic Songs and Choruses (excerpt)
Composer
Last played on
Le Mond
Felix Mendelssohn
Performer
Last played on
Der Mond
Felix Mendelssohn
Performer
Last played on
Um Mitternacht, im Schlafe schon from Geistliche Lieder Op. 20
Ullmann, Lee Nicholson & James Way
Um Mitternacht, im Schlafe schon from Geistliche Lieder Op. 20
Composer
Last played on
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Adams's The Wound-Dresser & UK premiere from Ross Harris
Barbican, London
2018-04-28T00:23:25
28
Apr
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Adams's The Wound-Dresser & UK premiere from Ross Harris
Barbican, London
Proms 2016: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-10T00:23:25
10
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
