Christopher Joseph Isaak (born June 26, 1956) is an American musician and occasional actor. He is widely known for his hit "Wicked Game," as well as the popular hit songs "Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing" and "Somebody's Crying". He is renowned for his signature 1950s rock & roll style and crooner sound, as well as his soaring falsetto and reverb-laden music. He is closely associated with film director David Lynch, who has used his music in numerous films and gave him a role in the film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. His songs generally focus on the themes of love, loss, and heartbreak. With a career spanning four decades, he has amassed a total of 12 studio albums, and has accumulated numerous award nominations and tours. He has been called the Roy Orbison of the 1990s, and is often also compared to Elvis Presley, Ricky Nelson, and Duane Eddy.