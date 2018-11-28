Paddy League
Paddy League
Paddy League Tracks
Mo Bhron Ar An Bhfarraige
Kieran Jordon, Laura Risk & Paddy League
Last played on
Rise Ye Lazy Fellow: North Highlad Reel #20 / Rise Ye Lazy Fellow / Scourie's Reel / Coradavon Lodge
Kieran Jordan, Laura Risk & Paddy League
Mo Bhron Ar An Bhfarraige (My Grief On The Ocean)
Laura Risk
Last played on
O' Donnell's Hornpipe / Thomond Bridge
Laura Risk
Last played on
The House on the Hill
Laura Risk
Last played on
Bistringue des Memetriers / Le Salut / Dickie Rogers' Pedestal Clog
Kieran Jordan, Laura Risk & Paddy League
Performer
Last played on
PAY AS YOU GO/PORST AN RIGH
Kieran Jordon, Laura Risk & Paddy League
Performer
Last played on
