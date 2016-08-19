DJ EZUK house & garage DJ & producer
DJ EZ Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ EZ (born Otis Roberts) is a UK garage radio and club DJ from Tottenham, North London. He is one of the early champions of UK garage music, having hosted a long-running Kiss 100 radio show and mixing the Pure Garage series of compilations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ EZ Tracks
Radio 1 at V Festival (feat. DJ EZ)
DJ EZ
Radio 1 at V Festival (feat. DJ EZ)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046cm4w.jpglink
Want You Back
DJ EZ
Want You Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046cm4w.jpglink
Want You Back
Last played on
Intro 7
DJ EZ
Intro 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046cm4w.jpglink
Intro 7
Last played on
EZ Intro 10
DJ EZ
EZ Intro 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046cm4w.jpglink
EZ Intro 10
Last played on
Intro 10
DJ EZ
Intro 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046cm4w.jpglink
Intro 10
Last played on
Rockers
DJ EZ
Rockers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046cm4w.jpglink
Rockers
Last played on
You Got Me Burning Up
DJ EZ
You Got Me Burning Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046cm4w.jpglink
You Got Me Burning Up
Last played on
Rockin
DJ EZ
Rockin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046cm4w.jpglink
Rockin
Last played on
