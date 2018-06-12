ImanyBorn 5 April 1979
Imany
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/478fe3cd-c42a-4f0f-86a1-9168041fbf14
Imany Biography (Wikipedia)
Nadia Mladjao (born 5 April 1979), better known by her stage name Imany, is a French pop-soul recording artist of Comorian descent. Her debut album, The Shape of a Broken Heart, which was released in 2011, reached platinum status in France, Greece and triple platinum in Poland.
Imany Tracks
Don't Be So Shy
Imany
Don't Be So Shy
Don't Be So Shy
Don't Be So Shy (Filatov And Karas Remix)
Imany
Don't Be So Shy (Filatov And Karas Remix)
Don't Be So Shy (Filatov And Karas Remix)
Don't Be So Shy (feat. Filatov & Karas)
Imany
Don't Be So Shy (feat. Filatov & Karas)
Don't Be So Shy (feat. Filatov & Karas)
Featured Artist
Don't Be So Shy (Filatov And Karas Remix, Radio Edit)
Imany
Don't Be So Shy (Filatov And Karas Remix, Radio Edit)
Don't Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)
Imany
Don't Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)
Don't Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)
Remix Artist
Don't Be So Shy (Kideko Remix)
Imany
Don't Be So Shy (Kideko Remix)
Don't Be So Shy (Kideko Remix)
Don't Be Shy (Cyantific Remix)
Imany
Don't Be Shy (Cyantific Remix)
Don't Be Shy (Cyantific Remix)
You Will Never Know (Miguel Campbell & Matt Hughes Remix)
Imany
You Will Never Know (Miguel Campbell & Matt Hughes Remix)
