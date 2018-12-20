Vic Godard
Vic Godard Biography (Wikipedia)
Vic Godard (born Victor John Napper) is a British singer-songwriter formerly of the punk group Subway Sect. He is now also a solo performer, while continuing to appear with various incarnations of Subway Sect.
Vic Godard Tracks
Nobody Knows
Commercial Suicide Man
Time Shoulda Made A Man O' Me (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
Sharks N Vipers (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
The Place We Used To Live (6 Music Session 06 12 18)
Commercial Suicide Man (6 Music Session, 6 Dec 2018)
Autumn Rendez-vous
Parallel Lines
New Ambition (6 Music session from Marc Riley 191017)
I'll Find Out Over Time
Opus 18 (6Music Session - 19/10/2017)
Seasons (6Music Session - 19/10/2017)
Don't Take It Out On Me (6Music Session - 19/10/2017)
New Ambition (6Music Session - 19/10/2017)
Can't Take The Sunshine Away
Stop That Girl
The Lane (feat. Davy Henderson & Vic Godard)
Port Sulphur
