Sydney born Nik Fish is an Australian DJ.

Nik Fish's position as a leading Australian DJ is reinforced by his skill, determination, drive, passion and many years of hard work. His career began on radio in the early 90s as a presenter of his own dance music show called ‘Musiquarium’. He was a major player in the original rave scene in the 90s playing alongside Carl Cox, The Prodigy and other artists from this era. Nik has received numerous awards including being in the Top 5 Australian DJs (ITM Top 50 Australian DJ Polls and DMAs) as well a receiving an ARIA nomination for ‘Best Dance Release’ for his track, ‘The Winner Is…’.[citation needed]