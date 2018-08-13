Thomas White (born 30 April 1984) is a Brighton, England-based songwriter, singer, musician, producer and visual artist. Educated at Davigdor Infants, Somerhill Juniors and Hove Park schools, he began learning the piano at the age of 5, picking up the violin a year later and teaching himself guitar, drums and clarinet in his early teens. White formed his first band (Fixed Ascent, later The Feltro Media) at the age of 13, with his brother, Alex, and school-friend Alistair Gavan (later of Diomedes, Sparrow and Villareal). He signed his first record deal (with DB Records) whilst still 16 and studying for his GCSEs.

Along with his brother, Alex, he forms the nucleus of psych-pop band The Electric Soft Parade. To date, they have released four albums and a six-track EP. He also contributes vocals and guitar to cult Brighton super-group Brakes, and drums and bass to Restlesslist and Clowns respectively.

In 10 years of playing professionally, White has performed in over 20 countries across the globe, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, France, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Australia, Egypt, Canada, United States and Turkey.