George LewisNew Orleans jazz clarinetist. Born 13 July 1900. Died 31 December 1969
George Lewis
1900-07-13
George Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
George Lewis (born Joseph Louis Francois Zenon, July 13, 1900 – December 31, 1968) was an American jazz clarinetist who achieved his greatest fame and influence in the later decades of his life.
George Lewis Tracks
Burgundy Street Blues
George Lewis
Burgundy Street Blues
Burgundy Street Blues
Just a Closer Walk
Traditional & George Lewis
Just a Closer Walk
Just a Closer Walk
Composer
Walking With The King
George Lewis
Walking With The King
Walking With The King
Ice Cream
George Lewis
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Burgundy Street Blues
George Lewis
Burgundy Street Blues
Burgundy Street Blues
Careless Love
George Lewis
Careless Love
Careless Love
Closer Walk
George Lewis
Closer Walk
Closer Walk
Lord Lord Lord
George Lewis
Lord Lord Lord
Lord Lord Lord
Just A Closer Walk With Thee
George Lewis
Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Savoy Blues
George Lewis
Savoy Blues
Savoy Blues
Canal Street Blues
George Lewis
Canal Street Blues
Canal Street Blues
Walking With The King
George Lewis
Walking With The King
Walking With The King
Burgundy Street Blues
Slow Drag Pavageau, Lawrence Marrero, George Lewis, George Lewis, Alton Purnell, Jim Robinson, Joe Watkins & Kid Howard
Burgundy Street Blues
Burgundy Street Blues
Composer
Bye and Bye
Kid Howard
Bye and Bye
Bye and Bye
Salty Dog
George Lewis
Salty Dog
Salty Dog
Ice Cream
Lawrence Marrero
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Just a Closer Walk With Thee
Alcide Slow Drag Pavageau, Jim Robinson, Bunk Johnson, George Lewis, Alton Purnell, Lawrence Marrero & Warren "Baby" Dodds
Just a Closer Walk With Thee
Just a Closer Walk With Thee
Performer
Burgundy Street Blues
Monette Moore & George Lewis
Burgundy Street Blues
Burgundy Street Blues
Performer
When You Wore A Tulip
George Lewis
When You Wore A Tulip
When You Wore A Tulip
Panama
George Lewis
Panama
Panama
Ice Cream
George Lewis
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Over The Waves
George Lewis
Over The Waves
Over The Waves
Burgundy St Blues
George Lewis
Burgundy St Blues
Burgundy St Blues
Spoken Introduction and Over The Waves
George Lewis
Spoken Introduction and Over The Waves
Spoken Introduction and Over The Waves
