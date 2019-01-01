Vigleik Storaas (born 2 February 1963 in Bergen, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz pianist and composer, and the younger brother of composer and bassist Gaute Storaas. He is known from a series of album releases and collaborations with jazz musicians such as Norma Winstone, Karin Krog, Terje Rypdal, Niels Henning Ørsted-Pedersen, Chet Baker, Jack DeJohnette and Warne Marsh.