Altamiro Carrilho. Born 21 December 1924. Died 15 August 2012
Altamiro Carrilho
1924-12-21
Altamiro Carrilho Biography (Wikipedia)
Altamiro Carrilho (born Altamiro Aquino Carrilho; December 21, 1924 – August 15, 2012) was a Brazilian musician and composer. He is widely regarded as a master flutist and a major representative of the choro genre.
Carrilho died of lung cancer on August 15, 2012, in Rio de Janeiro.
Altamiro Carrilho Tracks
Samba De Morro
Altamiro Carrilho
Samba De Morro
Samba De Morro
