Werly Fairburn (November 27, 1924 – January 18, 1985) was an American rockabilly musician.

Fairburn was born near Folsom, Louisiana. In his youth, he listened to the Grand Ole Opry and old-time music ("hillbilly music") on the radio. He learned to play guitar from an old, local blues musician. When World War II began, he took a job at a New Orleans shipyard before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in Hawaii. When he returned to New Orleans, he considered a singing career, but to make a living he learned how to cut hair. In 1948 he became known as the "Singing Barber" when he broadcast on WJBW from his barber shop.

His first album appeared on Trumpet Records in the 1950s. Over the years he recorded for Columbia, Capitol, and Savoy. Fairburn also owned a label called Milestone Records in the 1950s and 1960s. Fairburn's music blended country, blues, and New Orleans rhythm and blues (R&B). He was popular in New Orleans and in Dallas, where he performed on the Big D Jamboree. His song "I Guess I'm Crazy" was covered by Jim Reeves. His 1956 single "Everybody's Rockin'" is considered a rockabilly classic. Fairburn moved to California in the 1960s and performed until his death in 1985.