Jacqui McShee
Born 25 December 1943
Jacqui McShee
1943-12-25
Jacqui McShee Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacqueline 'Jacqui' McShee (born 25 December 1943) is an English singer. Since 1966 she has performed with Pentangle, a jazz-influenced folk rock band.
Lovely Joan
Jacqui McShee
Lovely Joan
Lovely Joan
The Lady Of Carlisle
Fairport Convention
The Lady Of Carlisle
The Lady Of Carlisle
Nottamun Town
Jacqui McShee
Nottamun Town
Nottamun Town
Poison
Jacqui McShee
Poison
Poison
I've Got A Feeling
Jacqui McShee
I've Got A Feeling
The Nightingale
Jacqui McShee
The Nightingale
The Nightingale
Factory Girl
Jacqui McShee
Factory Girl
Factory Girl
The House Carpenter
Jacqui McShee
The House Carpenter
The House Carpenter
Once I had a Sweetheart
Jacqui McShee
Once I had a Sweetheart
Once I had a Sweetheart
Blackwaterside
Jacqui McShee
Blackwaterside
Blackwaterside
Nightingale
Jacqui McShee
Nightingale
Nightingale
I've Got a Feeling (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Jacqui McShee & Johnny Marr) - Bert Jansch
Bert Jansch
I've Got a Feeling (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Jacqui McShee & Johnny Marr)
I've Got a Feeling (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Jacqui McShee & Johnny Marr)
Train Song (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Jacqui McShee & Johnny Marr) - Bert Jansch
Bert Jansch
Train Song (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Jacqui McShee & Johnny Marr)
Train Song (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Jacqui McShee & Johnny Marr)
Bruton Town (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Jacqui McShee) - Bert Jansch
Bert Jansch
Bruton Town (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Jacqui McShee)
