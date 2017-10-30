Rex AllenBorn 31 December 1920. Died 17 December 1999
Rex Allen
1920-12-31
Rex Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Rex Elvie Allen (December 31, 1920 – December 17, 1999) was an American film and television actor, singer and songwriter, known as "the Arizona Cowboy" and as the narrator of many Disney nature and Western productions. For his contributions to the film industry, Allen received a motion pictures star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975, located at 6821 Hollywood Boulevard.
Rex Allen Tracks
Bronco Boogie
Rex Allen
KNOCK KNOCK RATTLE
Rex Allen
The girl I left behind me
Rex Allen
Don't Go Near The Indians
Rex Allen
Home on the range
Rex Allen
Headin' For The Open Range
Rex Allen
Lonesome Letter Blues
Rex Allen
There's an Empty Cot in the Bunkhouse Tonight
Rex Allen
