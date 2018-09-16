Ann MillerBorn 12 April 1923. Died 22 January 2004
Ann Miller
1923-04-12
Ann Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnnie Lucille Collier (April 12, 1923 – January 22, 2004), known professionally as Ann Miller, was an American dancer, singer and actress. She is best remembered for her work in the Classical Hollywood musical films of the 1940s and 1950s.
Ann Miller Tracks
Too Darn Hot
Shakin' The Blues Away
I'll Be Hard To Handle
Ive Gotta Hear That Beat
Too darn hot
Two Darn Hot
Always True To You In My Fashion
Why Can't You Behave?
You Can Count On Me
On the Town
Prehistoric Man
It's Too Darn Hot From 'kiss Me Kate'
Mr Banjo Man
From This Moment On
