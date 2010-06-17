Masakatsu Takagi (高木 正勝 Takagi Masakatsu, born 1979) is a musician and filmmaker from Kameoka, Kyoto, Japan. He attended Kyoto University of Foreign Studies, graduating with English.

His work has been noticed by Apple Inc., and a 3-minute promotional video for the company was made about how Takagi creates his videos on a Macintosh system, and Apple Pro software, including Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. He also uses Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop in his videos. On the studio album's Coieda (2004) track "Exit / Delete" he collaborated with David Sylvian.

He wrote the score for Mamoru Hosoda's films Wolf Children (2012), The Boy and the Beast (2015) and Mirai (2018). He also wrote the music for the Studio Ghibli documentary The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (2013).

Takagi has lived in Hyogo, Japan since 2013.