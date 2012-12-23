Mr. LocoFormed 1975
Mr. Loco
1975
Mr. Loco Biography (Wikipedia)
Mr. Loco, also known as Mister Loco or Mr. Loco Band, is a Mexican band formed in 1975, singing mostly in English, though occasionally in Spanish. Its sound is a combination of pop rock and Latin American folk.
Mr. Loco Tracks
Hombre Religioso
Mr. Loco
Hombre Religioso
Hombre Religioso
