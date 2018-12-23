Bryan Loren Hudson (born 5 May 1966) is an American singer-songwriter, recording artist and record producer. Hudson is professionally known as Bryan Loren, although he started his music career using his given name, and has significant accomplishments credited as Bryan Hudson, and Bryan "The Wiz" Hudson as well. When Hudson was offered a solo recording contract, he began professionally using Bryan Loren for his attributions. This became the moniker Loren used throughout his music career into the present day. Loren's credits include the number one single "Do the Bartman" (1990), and the number 23 R&B single "Lollipop Luv" (1984). The latter stayed on the R&B chart for 17 weeks. In addition to Loren's success as a solo artist, he has also collaborated with superstar-performers such as Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.