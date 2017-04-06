London SaxophonicFormed 1991
London Saxophonic
London Saxophonic Biography (Wikipedia)
London Saxophonic is a saxophone ensemble (with piano, bass guitar, and percussion) begun by Gareth Brady, Will Gregory and Simon Haram, while they were studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. They made their debut in 1994 on Atlantic Records with Sax Pax for a Sax, a collaboration with Moondog, who composed all of the works on the album. In 1998, they went to the now-defunct label Tring (primarily a budget-label of technically primitive, cheaply recorded classical music) with a Michael Nyman retrospective titled An Eye for a Difference, produced by David Roach.
