Armin van Buuren (born 25 December 1976) is a Dutch DJ, record producer and remixer from South Holland. Since 2001, he has hosted A State of Trance, a radio show, which is broadcast to more than 37 million weekly listeners in 84 countries on over 100 FM radio stations. According to Djs And Festivals, "the radio show propelled him to stardom and helped cultivate an interest in trance music around the world."

Van Buuren has won a number of accolades. He has been ranked the number one DJ by DJ Mag a record of five times, four years in a row. He was ranked fourth on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list in 2015 and 2016, and third in 2017. In 2014, he was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for his single "This Is What It Feels Like" featuring Trevor Guthrie, which makes him the fourth trance artist ever to receive a Grammy Award nomination. In the United States, he holds the record for most entries, twenty-one, on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart.