Chelsea Nikkel, better known by her stage name Princess Chelsea, is an experimental producer and musician from Auckland, New Zealand, and a previous member of twee pop band The Brunettes and Auckland band Teenwolf. Nikkel is associated with the Lil' Chief Records collective and is a part-time member of Auckland soul group The Cosbys and Disciples of Macca, a Paul McCartney covers band featuring members of The Brunettes, Ruby Suns, Bressa Creeting Cake and Lawrence Arabia and more recently performs as bass player in three piece rock n roll band 'Hang Loose'. Nikkel works in Auckland as a composer.

Her baroque musical style has been attributed to her classical training, and the New Zealand Herald praised her "angelic vocals and acerbic wit". Her best known song, "The Cigarette Duet" received significant press exposure after its video went viral on YouTube in early 2012, recently reaching over 40 million views. This led to her being featured on The Guardian's "New Band of the Day".