NRBQ is an American rock band founded in 1966. It is known for its live performances, containing a high degree of spontaneity and levity, and blending rock, pop, jazz, blues and Tin Pan Alley styles. Its current membership comprises the quartet of pianist Terry Adams, bassist Casey McDonough, guitarist Scott Ligon and drummer John Perrin. Some of the most notable members in the band's long history are bassist Joey Spampinato; guitarists Al Anderson, Steve Ferguson, and Johnny Spampinato; and drummer Tom Ardolino.

The abbreviation "NRBQ" stands for New Rhythm and Blues Quartet (originally Quintet).