The Young Dubliners (sometimes shortened to the Young Dubs) is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1988. Their style of music has come to be called Celtic Rock for the fusion of Irish traditional instruments and music with modern rock. They have released nine albums, starting with Rocky Road in 1993 and most recently 9 in 2013. They have toured the United States and Europe since 1994, supporting Jethro Tull, John Hiatt, Chris Isaak, Jonny Lang, Great Big Sea and Collective Soul. AllMusic.com states, "Their live shows (have) a jam-like appeal, similar to the vibes of Phish and the Dave Matthews Band." Members include lead vocalist and guitarist Keith Roberts, bassist Brendan Holmes, violinist Chas Waltz, guitarist Bob Boulding and drummer David Ingraham. Their repertoire consists mostly of original rock compositions and Irish folk songs with a rock twist. Their influences include Thin Lizzy, The Pogues, The Waterboys and U2.