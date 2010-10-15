Gloria Lasso (25 October 1922 – 4 December 2005) was a Spanish-born canción melódica singer, long based in France. In the 1950s, she was one of the major competitors to Dalida.

Born as Rosa Coscolin Figueras in Vilafranca del Penedès, Catalonia, she achieved a degree of fame and success in the 1950s and 1960s, with songs such as Amour, castagnettes et tango (1955), Etranger au paradis (1956, a French version of Stranger in paradise by Tony Bennett), Buenas noches mi amor (1957) and Bon voyage (1958).

Eventually superseded by Dalida, she moved to Mexico, but attempted a comeback to France in 1985 performing at the Paris Olympia. She was reportedly married six times.

She died from a myocardial infarction, aged 83, at her Cuernavaca, Mexico home.